Watch the shocking moment huge wave sweeps teen into the sea at Shoreham

A resident has captured the shocking moment that a teenager was swept into the water by rough waves at Shoreham Port.

Simon Cassidy, a taxi driver from Lancing, was walking with his two children and their friend along the eastern harbour arm at Shoreham Port on Sunday when he spotted three teens who had climbed over a barrier to sit on a ledge by the water.

A wave sweeps the teens into the water. Image by Simon Cassidy

It was a 'blustery' day and the teens, who he estimated to be between 17 and 19, were getting hit by the spray of the waves, he said.

Mr Cassidy began videoing them when suddenly a large wave hit and swept the teenagers off the ledge.

He said: "Two of the lads managed to hang onto the ledge but the third lad was washed out into the sea."

Mr Cassidy stopped recording and ran towards the life ring to help.

He saw another wave crash over the teen and saw him disappear.

But fortunately another wave washed him back onto the ledge and he was able to scramble to safety.

Mr Cassidy said he was 'very, very lucky'. "It could've been a whole lot worse," he said. "It was quite scary to watch."

He said the teen would have been injured when he was thrown back against the ledge by the wave.

"He was upset, he was shaken and they walked off rather quickly," he said.

Mr Cassidy said they had put themselves in a 'dangerous' position. "They shouldn't have been where they were," he said.

He hoped sharing the shocking footage would encourage others to be more careful.

"It makes you stop and think. The sea is so powerful. It happened so quickly, within seconds," he said.

"There's a lesson to be learned for them and for others.

"Have respect for the sea. It's so powerful and so unpredictable."

A spokesman from the Shoreham Coastguard said: "We are aware of an incident that took place in Shoreham yesterday, these youths were extremely lucky!

"We are urging people not to take unnecessary risk during this rough weather.

"In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."

