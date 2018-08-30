Watch the ‘scary’ moment mum’s charity stunt jump goes wrong

Flying through the air in a car that was about to crash onto its roof, mum-of-two Sophie Holmes had just one thought in her mind: ‘Will I still be able to walk and play with my children after this.’

The brave 26-year-old was just at the tailend of an audacious stunt for charity when things went wrong (3min 18sec in the video) WARNING: Offensive language can be heard in the video which some readers may find offensive.

She was tasked with driving her small pink car up a ramp as fast as she could in a bid to vault over ten cars during a charity event at Angmering Oval motorsports arena, in West Sussex.

But as Sophie landed, her car clipped the end of the last vehicle in the line, causing her flying pink motor to flip end-over-end and land on its roof.

Recalling the terrifying crash, Sophie, of Southbourne, said: “As soon as I hit the ramp I closed my eyes and prayed I didn’t hit head-first.

“I opened my eyes as I nosedived and realised I was just skidding nose-first on the ground.

Photo: Makaela Papworth

“My first thought was “I’m done for”. It was a scary moment. I had children and kept thinking the worst.

“I thought I was never going to be able to run around with them again.

“Then as I landed on my roof I realised I was okay and I could move both my legs, I was over-the-moon.”

Miraculously Sophie escaped the leap unharmed and raised both hands up in triumph after she clambered out of her battered Nissan Micra before hugging her children Tyler, six, and Amelia, one.

Spectacular crash for the woman in Emsworth who tackled the car jump stunt in Angmering over the bank holiday. Picture: www.shuttersphotography.co.uk SUS-180830-152523001

And her efforts have helped to raise more than £2,500 for Scouts across the Emsworth and Southbourne area.

Her feat was watched by more than 500 people during the event on bank holiday Monday.

It is the latest adrenaline-fuelled fundraiser set up by her dad, Gavin Reid, owner of The King’s Arms, in Havant Road, Emsworth - where Sophie also works.

For the past three years, Gavin has been challenging staff with daring antics for good causes as part of Kingsfest - which has raised about £14,000.

“They’ve been getting more extreme each year,” added Sophie. “First it was an abseil down the Spinnaker Tower, then a skydive and now this - we’re like guinea pigs.”

Gavin roped in family friend and experienced stunt jumper, Bradley Lock - who is part of their pub quiz team and sponsored to race by Gavin.

Bradley, who has completed seven jumps similar to Sophie’s including his latest on Monday, was stunned by her efforts.

The 25-year-old who runs a boat repairs business in Emsworth, said landing could feel like ‘hitting a brick wall’.

He added: “For her first time jump it was pretty impressive. I was over-the-moon for her and pretty surprised that she did what she did.”

He helped find and build the car, installing a safety roll cage and five-pin racing harness to make.

Bradley, who lives in Woodmancote, said the idea came after Sophie and her dad watched one of his stunts earlier this year.

However, Sophie said she never thought she would actually be racing.

“My dad just surprised me one day with it.” she said.

Those eager to support Sophie after her event can donate cash at the The King’s Arms.