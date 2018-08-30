Watch the moment 'prolific' offender smashes through ceiling of Worthing Tesco

A 'prolific' offender from Worthing has been jailed after leaving a trail of evidence behind at the scene of a burglary at Tesco.

Liam Whybrow, 28, unemployed, of Angola Road, Worthing, pleaded guilty to a number of offences at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (28 August), confirmed police.

Liam Whybrow from Worthing has been jailed

Police said was sentenced to a total of 40 weeks’ imprisonment, broken down as follows:

Harassment (fear of violence) in Worthing between 30 May and 4 June, for which he was sentenced to 24 weeks consecutive and a two-year restraining order;

Using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on 17 April, for which he was sentenced to six weeks concurrent;

Assault at Tesco, Dominion Road, Worthing, on 1 July, to which he was sentenced to six weeks concurrent and £50 compensation;

The footprint were used as evidence by police

Theft of meat at Tesco, Dominion Road, Worthing, on 1 July, to which he was sentenced to six weeks concurrent and £128 compensation;

Burglary at Tesco, Dominion Road, Worthing, on 14 July, to which he was sentenced to 16 weeks consecutive, £308 compensation and £300 costs;

Assault a police officer in Angola Road, Worthing, on 14 July, to which he was sentenced to six weeks concurrent.

Footage released by the police shows the moment Whybrow broke into the Tesco store in Dominion Road – which was converted from a pub – by smashing his way through the ceiling at about 2am on Saturday 14 July.

Police Constable Tom Mills and Police Dog Darcey

He dangles momentarily, before jumping down and ripping the till from behind the counter.

He then makes off from the point of entry, leaving a trail of evidence behind him which police used to solve the crime.

Police lifted fingerprints from the till, which was later recovered from the rear of the store, a spokesman said.

Further evidence was secured when Police Constable Tom Mills and Police Dog Darcey pursued a trail to a garden shed in nearby Angola Road, where a man found was hiding, according to the spokesman.

Footprints in the shed matched those found at the scene of the break-in, and the suspect – Whybrow – was arrested on suspicion of burglary, confirmed police.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 16 July, and the case was adjourned to tie up with a number of other offences.

PC Tom Mills, of the Surrey and Sussex Police Dog Unit, said: “A key piece of evidence gathered for this prosecution was the link from the crime scene to the shed, where Whybrow was found hiding.

"Going by scent alone is a near impossible task for humans, but a relatively simple one for dogs.

“Darcey, who is a four-year-old German Shepherd, is able to do this in two ways – by smelling the air and following the scent in the wind, or by following a track someone has made on foot.

"Skills such as these are invaluable in bringing criminals to justice.”

After Whybrow was located and arrested, the stolen till was recovered and returned to the store.

