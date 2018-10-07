Watch firefighters tackle blaze at commercial building in Worthing

A commercial building in Worthing has been left 75 per cent destroyed after a fire this evening, the fire service has confirmed.

Four engines were sent to reports of a fire at a vacant single storey commercial building in Dominion Way, Worthing, at 5.10pm today.

Firefighters at the scene

Read more here.

Three appliances from Worthing and one from Shoreham found the building 'well alight', the spokesman said.

A command support team from Bognor also attended the scene.

The building, which measured 15m by 15m, has been 75 per cent destroyed by the fire, according to the spokesman.

Firefighters at the scene

Firefighters have now left the scene, the spokesman said.

SEE MORE: Four crews tackle fire in Worthing

Meet Up Mondays to launch in Worthing

Shop damaged after rough sleeper's bedding 'set fire to' in Worthing



Firefighters at the scene