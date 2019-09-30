Watch beach huts getting swept out to sea as Sussex is battered by high winds

Beach huts were swept out to sea and waves crashed along the Sussex shore during heavy rain and high winds across much of the county on Sunday (September 29).

Videos taken from Hastings show waves crashing against the rocks and sweeping onto the promenade.

In St Leonards, the high winds caused waves to smash against the beach huts, even dragging a few further out to sea.

Hastings Pier was closed on Sunday as winds were expected to reach speeds of 46mph, amid a threat of 'strong winds and thundery showers'.

According to the Met Office, gusts reached 36mph, while persistent rain fell throughout the day.

Heavy rain set to continue

A beach hut is swept away as heavy rain and winds hit St Leonards. Picture taken from Dylan Reynolds' video

After a dry start to Monday (September 30) a heavy band of rain arrives later with the Met Office predicting another six hours of heavy rain right throughout the evening

And there is no let up tomorrow (Tuesday) with more rain and thunderstorms predicted throughout the day,

Today, cloud will gradually be thickening from the west towards midday, with outbreaks of rain spreading east from early afternoon, turning heavier into this evening. Freshening coastal winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

There are flood warnings across the UK with forecasters fearing we will feel the effect of Hurricane Lorenzo later in the week.

Hurricane Lorenzo, a maximum Category 5 storm, is the most powerful hurricane ever recorded so close to Europe.

But while Western England could catch the tail-end of it, forecasters say the South East should not be so badly affected.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: “Lorenzo is a real beast of a storm. It will be one of Europe’s strongest ever tropical storms, as the Azores are part of Europe.

“After reaching the Azores on Tuesday, Lorenzo is expected to move to the UK by Thursday - bringing a couple of days with potentially worse conditions than this weekend.”

Video supplied by Ellie Bee