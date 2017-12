Walkers are being warned to be aware of oil that may be washed up on the south coast in the next few days.

Notices from Arun District Council have been reported in Littlehampton and Rustington to advise dog walkers to beware of ‘tar balls’ of fuel oil.

Only a small quantity of oil is expected, but the balls may present ‘a small health risk’ to pets and small children, the notice says.