Warning after man approached students in Barnham

A letter, titled ‘safety warning – stranger danger’, has been sent to parents from Ormiston Six Village Academy following an incident yesterday morning.

Sussex Police confirmed it has received a report that two teenage schoolchildren had been approached by a man in Barnham on Thursday morning, February 8.

A spokesman said: “They were walking in a large group around 8.30am when the man, described as bald and wearing a suit, pulled up in a silver car. He spoke to them and offered them a lift, but they declined and moved away.”

Anyone with information about the man, or the incident, is asked to report online or call police on 101 quoting serial 258 of 08/02.