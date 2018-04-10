Warning after lucky escape from fire in Littlehampton

Fire crews are urging residents to have working smoke alarms in their properties after attending a flat fire in Littlehampton this morning.

A resident was alerted to a fire in his flat when he was woken up by a ‘bang’, a spokesman said.

Two crews from Littlehampton were mobilised to the property at 4am.

The first fire engine was on scene in four minutes and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus promptly extinguished the blaze using extinguishers.

Adrian Carter, group manager, said: “This incident once again highlights the sheer importance of having a working smoke alarm.

“The resident was alerted to the fire as he was woken up by a ‘bang’.

“There were no batteries in the smoke alarm and the fire had burnt through the cabling of the landline phone.

“Fortunately the occupier was able to evacuate the property and call the fire service on his mobile phone.

“This was an extremely lucky escape for the resident and the outcome could have been very different, had he not have woken up.

“I cannot stress the importance of having working smoke alarms, ensuring that there is one on every level of the property and that they are tested on a weekly basis.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire deemed it accidental ignition due to an electrical fault, a spokesman said.

Fore more information on smoke alarms visit the fire service’s home fire safety page here.