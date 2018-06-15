Wanted man could be in Sussex

A man wanted by police could be in Sussex.

William Flynn, who was jailed in Cheshire in January and later released from his sentence on licence, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of that licence, say police.

There is a chance he may be in Sussex and so officers are keen to hear from anyone sighting the 43-year-old or knowing of his whereabouts.

According to Sussex Police, Flynn’s last known address was in Eastbourne but it is thought he could also be elsewhere in the county.

Magistrates in Cheshire jailed Flynn for seven months and 26 days on January 9 on his conviction for theft and making off without payment.

He was sent to Stoke Heath prison, near Market Drayton, Shropshire, from where he was granted early release on licence last month, said police.

But after failing to keep to the conditions for his release, a warrant is now out for him to be returned to custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 917 of 14/06.