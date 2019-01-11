Wall near Worthing church 'knocked down by vehicle'

A wall next to a listed Worthing church has been knocked down by a vehicle, a spokesperson for the church has said.

James McClean from St Mary of the Angels in Richmond Road, Worthing, was told about the collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The car park wall of St Mary of the Angels Church in Richmond Road, Worthing. Picture: Michael Drummond

He believed a vehicle was responsible, after a Renault car emblem was found among the rubble.

The incident had been reported to police, and he said it could cost around £2,000 to £3,000 to get it fixed.

It happened just as finishing touches were made to the repairs of the church roof after copper had been stolen from it last year, parishioner Mr McClean said.

He said: "It is one thing after another, but we take it in our stride."

As the church is a Grade 2-listed building, an architect's designs for the new wall will also have to be approved, Mr McClean said.

The church is still open and running as usual, and there was no other damage or any signs of criminal behaviour, he added.