Walk to Remember revamp makes it bigger and better this year

If you want to remember a loved one, enjoy a fun family day out, get fit or simply help Guild Care celebrate all the amazing memories made over the last 85 years, then come and join in at Beach House Grounds, Worthing, on Sunday, October 7, and help make memories last.

Guild Care Walk to Remember 2017 Getting ready at the warm-up SUS-170910-084304001

You can take part with family and friends, or organise a group of work colleagues and you can even bring along your furry friends for the fun, just choose to walk or jog a 5k or 10k route along Worthing seafront, finishing at a mini festival with great food, drink and live music at Beach House Grounds.

Tickets cost £12 for an adult and £5 for a child and you can sign up now at www.guildcare.org/walk.

The event will raise money for Guild Care’s community support services, more than 30 services to people aged five to 105 living within the area of Fishersgate to Rustington, south of the Downs. From dementia care, care homes and community transport to providing carers with a much-needed break, Guild Care aims to reduce isolation, support people to live independently for longer and to live well.

Juliet Hinton-Smith, events and community fundraising officer, said: “At this year’s Walk to Remember we are raising money for Guild Care’s services, which includes specialist dementia care as well as support for children living with learning disabilities and their families. New for this year we have our very own mini festival after the walk to celebrate the people you love and 85 years of Guild Care.”

With this being Guild Care’s sixth Walk to Remember, there has been a mass of positive feedback from participants who all had their own reasons for taking part, whether it was a personal link to the charity or simple appreciation for what they do.

Jean Francis has been taking part in Walk to Remember for the past four years along with friends in their team The Francis Fillies.

Jean said: “I do the Walk to Remember in memory of my husband Brian Francis, who was a volunteer driver for Guild Care for 15 years. I have been volunteering for Guild Care for the last four years for the Dementia Day Break service to keep my husband’s memory alive.”

One person said: “I did the Walk to Remember to support Guild Care and the wonderful work they did for my mum. I can’t praise them enough, the support we had was brilliant. Guild Care is very important and not only do they look after your relative but they look after you as well.”

Another person said: “We do the Walk to Remember to support Guild Care as much as they support us. Worthing needs Guild Care and everything they do.”

This year’s event is kindly sponsored by local businesses Jacobs Steel, Wall Bros, MHA Carpenter Box, The Protein Ball Co, Vadtel and Connect Catering.

For more information on Guild Care’s events visit www.guildcare.org or contact the fundraising team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org

Join in with Guild Care’s biggest event of the year and help make memories last at the Walk to Remember.

