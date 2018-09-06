Walk to Remember revamp as Guild Care marks 85th year

A flagship fundraiser is set for a revamp as the charity which organises it celebrates its 85th anniversary

Guild Care, which provides services for five to 105-year-olds between Rustington and Fishersgate, will hold its sixth annual Walk to Remember on Sunday, October 7.

But while previous years have focused solely on the five and ten-kilometre walks, this year will feature something extra.

Events and community fundraising officer Juliet Hinton-Smith said: “At this year’s Walk to Remember we are raising money for Guild Care’s services, which include specialist dementia care as well as support for children living with learning disabilities and their families.

“New for this year we have our very own mini festival after the walk to celebrate the people you love and 85 years of Guild Care.”

Entrants can take part with family, friends or work colleagues – with pets welcome.

Those taking part can choose to walk or jog the five or ten-kilometre routes along Worthing seafront.

The mini festival, at Beach House Grounds, Worthing, will feature food, drink and live music. The event will raise money for Guild Care’s community support services. The charity provides more than 30 services south of the Downs. From dementia care, community transport and care homes to providing carers with a much-needed break, the charity aims to reduce isolation, support people to live independently for longer and to live well.

Guild Care said it had received a ‘mass of positive feedback’ from participants of previous Walk to Remember gatherings.

“I did the Walk to Remember to support Guild Care and the wonderful work they did for my Mum,” one person commented.

“I can’t praise them enough, the support we had was brilliant!

“Guild Care is very important and not only do they look after your relative but they look after you as well.”

This year’s event is sponsored by local businesses Jacobs Steel, Wall Bros, MHA Carpenter Box, The Protein Ball Co, Vadtel and Connect Catering.

For more information on Guild Care’s events, visit www.guildcare.org or contact the fundraising team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org

Tickets cost £12 for an adult and £5 for a child. Visit www.guildcare.org/walk to book. See our websites for coverage of the event next month.