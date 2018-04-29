Walk challnege for ‘wonderful charity’

Littlehampton man Paul Abbott is looking forward to a 22-mile sponsored walk, though he says it will be quite a challenge for him.

Paul is raising money for Parents and Carers Support Organisation, known as pacso, by taking part in Just Walk at Goodwood on Saturday, May 12.

The challenge takes walkers across rolling hills and countryside and gives people the chance to raise money for any cause they choose.

Paul said: “It is sure to be quite a challenge as I haven’t walked with a walking group for a few years and have never done that sort of mileage but my training walks are well under way and I’m actually looking forward to it now.

“I am raising money for a fabulous charity, who support young people who have learning difficulties and disabilities and their families in the Chichester and Arun areas.

“They offer a range of activities to improve the lives of these inspiring young people and give their families some much-needed respite. This includes after-school clubs, theatre trips, family fun days and for older children the opportunity to learn life skills and also take part in work experience.

“The walk is sure to be a challenge as not only is it quite a distance but it’s also a very hilly area. I am keen for as many people as possible to know about my challenge so I can raise as much as possible to support this wonderful charity.

“I am keen for as many people as possible to know about my challenge so I can raise as much as possible to support this wonderful charity.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulwalksforpacso to make a donation.