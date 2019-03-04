Wadars’ Billy is animal ambulance fixer turned wildlife rescuer in career spanning decades

Wadars has been rescuing wildlife and rehoming companion animals for the past 50 years, and for almost half of that time, Billy Elliot has been a rescue officer with the charity.

Before joining Wadars, Billy ran a car body repair business in Worthing, and knew about the work of the charity as he had been responsible for maintaining its fleet of animal ambulances for several years.

Speaking about what he enjoyed most about the role of animal rescue officer, Billy said: “It sounds like a cliché, but with this job no two days are alike and you could never get bored.

“Obviously, it’s very rewarding when animals go to their new homes, but I also really enjoy the wildlife rescue side of my role.”

“Wadars is unique in as much as we work with both domestic and wild animals.

“We work closely with several other animal welfare organisations, including the RSPCA and Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, as well as with a number of local vets, and I believe that joint working is key to being able to do the very best that we can for animals.”

Billy works alongside fellow animal rescue officers, Elaine Sinclair and Julie Brewer, and between them they provide a seven-day-a-week service in and around the Worthing area.

Billy said: “The fact that we now have our cattery open at our Ferring site is brilliant news and a great step on road to eventually having all of our animals here.

“We do come across some extremely sad situations in our line of work, but we also meet a lot of good people who want to do the best for animals, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

Wadars is hoping its latest case can have a happy ending.

Four-year-old Bulldog cross Bobby was signed over to Wadars for rehoming after the dog’s family had a new baby and were worried the pet was too lively for them.

The charity said Bobby is a very friendly dog and despite being large, was submissive with other dogs – and rather scared of cats.

Wadars operations manager Tracy Cadman said: “He does need a bit of work in a home where he would need to receive some general training, but Bobby is basically a good boy who loves playing with his toys.

“While he has been around children before, an adult home is probably best as he can be quite bouncy.

“He is a very friendly boy who just needs someone who will work with him to temper his boundless enthusiasm.”

Bobby has been looking for a new home since last August and is one of a number of bull breeds currently with Wadars.

To find out more, call 01903 247111 or visit www.wadars.co.uk