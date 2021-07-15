Vulnerable teen missing from Worthing

The 13-year-old is vulnerable and officers have said they are concerned for her safety.

Lola is described as white, of slim build, with long brown hair in a ponytail, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a dark coloured Tshirt with a print on it and a black hoody.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she could be is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 1261 of 14/07