Each volunteer wears a personalised uniform top with their unique title

Visitors flock to Gaston Farm for Open Lambing

Hundreds of visitors have been enjoying another season of open lambing at a family- run farm in Slindon.

Every spring, the owners of Gaston Farm open their doors to the public so visitors of all ages can cuddle an orphan lamb, see chicks and ducks in the handling area and enjoy a free tractor ride and a cold beverage at the café.

Volunteers Lucy and Sophie with new-born triplet lambs
Many enjoyed the chicks and ducklings handling area
Visitors Hollie, Elliot and Alfie enjoyed a cuddle with the chicks
The farm offers all visitors the chance to cuddle an orphan lamb
