Village library spruced up thanks to community effort

A village library has been spruced up after community volunteers put their backs into its renovation.

East Preston parish councillors, community volunteers and West Sussex County Councillor Roger Elkins spent four hours giving the outside of the village’s library a much-needed clean and paint on Sunday.

Clerk to the Council, Simon Cross, said: “This council was approached late last year by a couple of local residents who were keen to help smarten up the library. As a council, we agreed to help and contacted the West Sussex County Council library service.

“Local Cluster Manager, Vicki Davey, was very supportive. We then gathered together a small number of regular community volunteers. Work undertaken included painting the entrance railings and some window frames, washing cladding, emptying blocked guttering, washing windows, mowing the grass and edging the lawn.

“The results looked great in the Sunday afternoon sunshine and the council thanks everyone who took part. Similar community projects may now be on the cards.”

East Preston library in The Street, East Preston, is open six days a week, Monday to Wednesday afternoons and Thursday to Saturday mornings.