VIDEO UPDATE: ‘Suspect package’ in civic centre sparks 100m exclusion zone

A ‘suspect package’ found in Littlehampton Civic Centre earlier today has led to a 100-metre exclusion zone being set up around the building.

At 1.15pm today, Arun District Council tweeted to say the Maltravers Road building had been closed. Click here to read more.

Littlehampton Civic Centre in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton

Sussex Police said: "Police are working with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Arun District Council after the discovery of a black back-pack left under seating in reception area of the civic centre in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton.

"The bag was found at around 12.50pm on Monday (8 January) and as a precaution the building was evacuated, nearby roads closed and a 100-metre safety cordon put in place. Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts have been asked to attend. "

Arun has since tweeted to say the building will be closed for the rest of the day.