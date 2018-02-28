VIDEO: Snow delight for families in Littlehampton

We are normally dreaming of a white Christmas – but people from Littlehampton and beyond seemed satisfied with a white February instead.

Residents woke yesterday morning to find the town painted white after a flurry of snow descended during the night.

Charlie enjoying his first snow experience in Rustington. Picture: Victoria Fleming

The Met Office increased the weather alert in Sussex from yellow to amber on Monday as a cold weather front dubbed the Beast from the East swept in from Siberia.

Gritters were out on the streets before 6.30am yesterday working to prepare the roads in freezing conditions.

Difficult driving conditions were reported across Sussex throughout the day – but it did not stop some families taking their young children out to enjoy the wintry weather.

Yesterday, White Meadows Primary Academy, in Littlehampton, asked parents to collect their children from school as it was closing early.

While much of the snow began to disappear during sunny spells in the afternoon, more freezing weather was forecast with more warnings of snow this week.

Tomorrow, high wind speeds with gusts of 40mph or more are expected, prompting a Met Office yellow alert as the wind chill factor increases dramatically.

Friday and Saturday are set to remain windy and very cold, with snowy spells due to the arrival of Storm Emma, which arrives hot – or rather, cold – on the heels of the Beast from the East.

South East Coast Ambulance Service issued advice for people to keep themselves safe during snowy spells. Specialist operations manager Chris Stamp said: “Wearing appropriate shoes and clothing are important as we’re likely to see an increase in slips and falls. We’d also urge people to avoid all but essential road travel if the weather is particularly bad.”