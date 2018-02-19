VIDEO: Seal spotted relaxing by River Arun

The seal seemed to be taking inspiration from Otis Redding while sitting on the dock of the River Arun.
A seal has been spotted relaxing by the cool waters of the River Arun.

The cuddly-looking mammal was spotted having a whale – or rather, a seal – of a time near Arundel by Jamie Ward from Walberton this morning.

He was on a walk with his sons Joshua, Charlie, seven, and Noah five, and Joshua’s best friend Molly Smithers, eight, to celebrate his eldest son’s ninth birthday.

The 36-year-old said: “I walked past, and said ‘look boys, someone has a model seal on their decking’, and then it moved its head.

“The kids were fascinated; they absolutely loved it. Josh thought it was a great birthday present.”

He checked online to see if seals are often spotted in the area, which brought up a Gazette article from 2013, which was the last reported sighting.

He believed it was a pup, and it appeared to be moulting. He wondered if there was a breeding pair in the river.

Jamie said: “It was just chilling out at the side of the river.

“It seemed quite happy and didn’t mind us standing and staring. It was really unusual to see one.”