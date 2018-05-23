VIDEO: Pair's charity road trip across Europe is underway

It has been months in the planning – but on Saturday, two friends finally set off on the drive of a lifetime across Europe to raise money for a hospice.

Toby Harris and Simon Clube were cheered on by family and friends as they set off from Mewsbrook Park on their week-long, 15-country tour of Europe.

Friends and family at the send-off of Toby Harris and his friend Simon at Mewsbrook Park. Picture: Derek Martin

They are raising money for St Barnabas House hospice, which cared for Toby’s sister Charlotte in her final days while battling a rare form of intestinal cancer.

The pair were given a fitting send-off. Toby said: “We had a convoy of cars follow us around Littlehampton town before we headed off for Europe.

“It was a great day and I would like to thank everyone that helped us put this together and everyone who turned up for the day.”

By Monday, the pair were in Italy, driving through the mountains alongside expensive sports cars in their humble Daewoo Matiz, adorned with stickers.

Toby Harris and his friend Simon Clube with their car in Mewsbrook Park. Picture: Derek Martin

Speaking on Monday, Toby said: “We decided to treat ourselves last night and stay in a hotel. At 1.30am this morning I was woken up by an Italian man standing in my room in just a vest and pants speaking in Italian. from what I could make out I had woken the whole hotel up with my snoring!”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/eurodrive.

The Daewoo Matiz in the mountains of Italy