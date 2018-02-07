VIDEO: Girl does goat yoga for charity

Doing yoga while covered in pygmy goats is not your typical way to exercise.

But this is what 12-year-old Emily Twinn-Dorey did to raise money for Naomi House and Jacksplace Children’s Hospice.

Emily Twinn-Dorey, 12, from Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton, with a goat she befriended while doing goat yoga

The Littlehampton Academy student travelled to Sarisbury Green in Hampshire for the yoga session, held by Mucky Bucket Farm on January 28.

She tried out different yoga moves while the goats, named after Disney characters like Lilo and Stitch, were balanced on her body.

She has raised more than £800 so far.

She said her friends thought she was ‘absolutely bonkers’ when she suggested it, but the day was ‘fantastic’: “Everyone should have a go.”

Yoga is meant to be relaxing – but the goats created more laughs. Emily said: “They just kept pooing everywhere, and they weed on one of the ladies. She just started laughing; it was so funny.”

Her next challenge is an indoor skydive, followed by a charity fun day on February 16, at East Preston Sports and Social Club.

The fundraising events are all building up to when Emily struts her stuff at the Walk the Walk charity fashion show in Portsmouth on April 14.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/emilyandhergoat.