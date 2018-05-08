VIDEO: Family set to walk together for Night to Remember

A Littlehampton family is taking part in Night to Remember together for the first time, thanks to a change in the rules.

Lucy Scriven, 38, has taken part in the walk for St Barnabas House hospice for the past three years, in memory of her father-in-law Ted Scriven.

The Scriven family, from left, Skye, Ed, Lucy, Eddie and Jasmine, are excited to be taking part in Night to Remember together for the first time. Picture: Liz Finlayson/Vervate

Previously, it has been open only to women but this year, anyone aged ten and over can take part, so Lucy is excited to be able to walk with her husband Ed, daughters Jasmine and Skye and son Eddie.

Lucy said: “I think it’s amazing that families can take part this year because I’m taking part in memory of my father-in-law, who was cared for at St Barnabas, and I never really understood why it was only women who could take part.

“I’ve taken part three times before and all three times it was absolutely amazing. The atmosphere is brilliant. You’re walking down the street and there’s people shouting from the hotels along Worthing seafront, ‘good luck ladies, keep going!’.”

The nightime walk takes place on Saturday, June 30, and registration is open until June 24. There are three different routes, all setting off from Worthing Leisure Centre, including a steady seven-mile walk, a 13.1-mile route and a challenging 20-mile trek to Shoreham and back.

The Scriven family will be walking in memory of Ted, who passed away under the care of the In-patient unit at St Barnabas House in Worthing in 2014.

Lucy said: “The care he received was absolutely amazing. He was only there for a few days but St Barnabas were brilliant and have been brilliant for us as a family as well afterwards.”

Her children Jasmine, 17, Skye, ten, and Eddie, 12, are all excited to be taking part for the first time and look forward to raising money for St Barnabas.

Jasmine said: “I think it’s really good that children can take part because everyone can do it as a whole family and it’s a better experience for them all to be able to get involved together.”

Since the launch in 2008, Night to Remember has gone from strength to strength, with almost 10,000 walkers taking to the streets of Worthing over the last ten years and raising £1.4million.For the past four years, funds have been focused on the Hospice at Home service.

This year’s start time is 10.30pm, earlier than usual, and t-shirts will be teal. Visit www.stbh.org.uk/nighttoremember to register.