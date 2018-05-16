VIDEO: Duo gears up for charity road trip across Europe

After months of preparation, one man and his friend are set to drive across the continent to raise money in memory of his sister.

Toby Harris will be joined by Simon on a road trip across at least 15 countries in Europe in a week, in an eye-catching Daewoo Matiz they have modified for the occasion.

Toby Harris with his car, and the route they are taking on the bonnet

The pair will be setting off from Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton on Saturday at around 1pm, surrounded by family and friends.

They will be raising money for St Barnabas House hospice in Titnore Lane, Worthing, which looked after Toby’s sister Charlotte Harris, from Angmering, in her final days after being diagnosed with a rare form of intestinal cancer.

May 19 has special significance – it is the year anniversary of Charlotte’s death.

The pair had previously secured £2,000 of fundraising to go on the trip.

To raise money for the charity, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/eurodrive.