VIDEO: Dog of the week – Sizzles

Fun and active owners who are enthusiastic to continue Sizzles’ ongoing training would be a perfect match for this crossbreed.

The eight-year-old likes to build special bonds and staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham say those who are lucky enough to spend time with Sizzles are bound to fall in love.

He is partial to a tasty treat, which is useful for continuing his training.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Playful in his nature, Sizzles adores his toys and dreams of finding a special someone who could run about with him in the garden, playing fetch.

“This clever crossbreed is always keen to learn and he is making great progress with his training at the rehoming centre.

“Calm and predictable environments allow Sizzles to feel at ease, so his ideal home would be situated away from the hustle and bustle of busy streets, with access to quiet walking areas.”

Sizzles can be unsure of new people and prefers not to be in environments where there are lots of new people, so is seeking to be the only pet in an adult-only home without lots of visitors.

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham, is usually open 12pm to 4pm on Monday and from Thursday to Sunday, plus 12pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday.

On New Year’s Eve, it will be open 12pm to 3pm but it will be closed New Year’s Day.