VIDEO: Boy beats bullies to donate mohawk to child cancer patients

A determined 10-year-old ignored the bullies to grow his hair for children with cancer.

Aaron Gardner-Stanbridge, from Peveril Close in Sompting, rose above disapproving looks when walking down the street and being called gay or a girl in the school playground to donate his 1ft mohawk to the Little Princess Trust charity, which makes wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Aaron Gardner-Stanbridge from Sompting during each phase of his haircut

The magic trick fan raised more than £260 along the way, which will be donated to St Barnabus House Hospice.

Aaron said: “I feel really proud of myself that I actually stuck to it.

“I feel like a hero – not as much as Superman, but in a different way.”

When he was five, Aaron saw a man with a huge mohawk walking down the street in Brighton – and he knew from then on he wanted that hairstyle.

But early last year, he finally plucked up the courage to grow his hair and give it to charity.

His mum Julie, 39, was initally shocked when he told her his plan – but the former hairdresser supported him all the way, cutting off his locks on December 30.

She said: “I’m really proud of him to stick with it for such a long time and to go through all the unnecessary judgement. When I said to him he could quit whenever he wanted, he said to me these children can’t quit.

“It has been really lovely to see a young boy like him pursue his dream and do something good for other people who haven’t been dealt the best hand in life.”

Aaron Gardner-Stanbridge from Sompting with his proud mum Julie

When he had his hair up, held in place by lots of hairspray, he had to lean his head to one side in the car – and it made walking in the wind a problem: “It was like a big sail, I felt like I was being pushed over.”

But when it was down, he faced some bullying from other children at Sompting Village Primary School in White Styles Road, Sompting.

Thanks to the support of his teachers, he continued towards his goal and said he became ‘very popular’ with girls who wanted to braid his hair.

When he explained why he was growing his hair to strangers, they began to give him money – so with the help of his family he began fundraising too.

Now mohawk-free, Aaron keeps getting mistaken for his nine-year-old brother Jack at school. He has yet to decide his next challenge – but it might include a punk spike haircut.

“I would look like a hedgehog!” he joked.