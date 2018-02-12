VIDEO AND PICTURES: Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics

Teams put their pancake skills to the test and crowds lined the street for the tenth Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics.

Flipping good fun was had by all as teams battled it out in three disciplines with the hopes of winning a medal.

Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics. Photo by Derek Martin DM1821181a

Safe in Sussex was overall winner, with All Saints Church, Wick, in second place and Spirit FM third.

Kieran Gibbins, from the events team on Littlehampton Town Council, said: “We had 18 teams, which was better than last year, and quite a few of them were new teams.

“There was a good crowd and we were lucky not to have the rain.”

In curling, Safe in Sussex won gold, Edwin James Festival Choir won silver and All Saints Church, Wick, won bronze.

Morrisons Littlehampton won gold in the relay, Spirit FM won silver and Arun Care won bronze.

Flipping medals went to Elmcroft Care home in first place, All Saints in second and Spirit FM in third.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper took part to raise money for his chosen charities, the Friends of Mewsbrook Park and Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association, and macot Hampton the hedgehog, who has been adopted by the Edwin James Festival Choir, made an appearance.

The community event was organised by Littlehampton Town Council and supported by The Fish Factory. Sainsbury’s supplied the pancakes and Morrisons Littlehampton handed out doughnuts in the break.