Victim suffers head injuries after assault in Littlehampton town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in the town centre today.

Officers were called at 3.18pm to a report of a fight in an alleyway off the High Street. Emergency services were called to the scene and the victim has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital to be treated for head injuries, said police.

Detective Sergeant Andy Ricks said: “There were no weapons used and we believe this to be a fight between two people who may know each other.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact us online quoting serial 758 of 04/04.”