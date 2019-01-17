Versatile three bedroom Worthing apartment with views of the English Channel

Anyone seeking a lovely seafront home with a very long lease, garage and flexible living accommodation will not want to miss out on this fantastic Worthing apartment with lovely views of the English Channel.

This property, in George V Avenue, is perfect for someone looking to move from house or bungalow to something completely maintenance free.

The communal grounds are well presented, as are the communal halls.

You may think that moving from a house or bungalow also means a downsize, but here it doesn’t have to.

Benefiting from a generous lounge plus three bedrooms – or, if you prefer, two bedrooms and a separate dining room – plus a large number of built-in storage cupboards, there is more than sufficient accommodation for most needs.

The apartment is both clean and tidy, yet also offers scope for you to make it your own.

The kitchen and bathroom are both well presented and there is even an enclosed balcony for you to sit and enjoy your breakfast and morning paper regardless of the weather.

Outside, there is residents’ parking and your own garage with electric door.

As to location, the property is situated within walking distance from both Goring Road shops and Marine Gardens, with the town centre also within easy reach.

If you fancy a trip further afield buses passing along West Parade provide travel links to Brighton and Portsmouth, or stroll to West Worthing railway station and take the train.

With the benefit of vacant possession and no onward chain, you could be moved in sooner than you think.

Price £350,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk