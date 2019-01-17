Versatile six bedroom Worthing house in a popular location with spacious accommodation

This versatile six bedroom detached home is situated in the popular Fleetwing area on the outskirts of Worthing.

The property, in Ivydore Avenue, is close to shopping facilities and parks, as well as lovely walks up to High Salvington and The Gallops.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, modern kitchen/diner, utility room/office, cloakroom/WC, three double bedrooms and a shower room.

On the first floor there are two further double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a bathroom.

Outside, there is a good size plot of land to the front, as well as off-road parking for plenty of vehicles leading to a double garage.

The secluded rear garden is mainly lawned with two decked areas and a patio area.

Bus routes are nearby providing access to surrounding districts and Worthing town centre, with its comprehensive shopping amenities, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, theatres, seafront and leisure facilities, is about three miles away.

The nearest railway station is Goring by Sea, which is about half a mile away, and there is easy access to the A27.

Price £525,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 228 Findon Road, Findon Valley, Worthing, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 873999 or email: findon@jacobs-steel.co.uk

