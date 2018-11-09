Versatile Findon Valley home with superb views towards Cissbury Ring

This stunning and versatile contemporary chalet home has superb views over Findon Valley.

The property, in Findon Road, is set back in a secluded location and is offered with no forward chain.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a vaulted entrance hall, cloakroom, open-plan kitchen/dining/family area, utility room, walk-in store room, lounge and bedroom four with en-suite shower room.

On the first floor there is a galleried landing leading to a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a raised lawn to the front with views towards Cissbury Ring, as well as a long shingled driveway leading to a parking area and garage.

The rear garden has spacious, raised smooth gravel patio area with superb views over Findon Valley towards Cissbury Ring.

Steps from the patio area lead down to a large lawned area with shed.

Offered with no forward chain.

Guide Price £750,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 208 Findon Road, Findon Valley, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 872949 or email: finvalley@michaeljones.co.uk

