Van collides with traffic lights on Brighton Road

A van has collided with traffic lights on Brighton Road this morning.

The van, travelling westbound, collided with the traffic lights opposite Alexandra Road and Windsor Road this morning, blocking the lane.

The accident on Brighton Road is causing delays

At 9.25am, at least two police cars were at the scene to control traffic. As a result, there are delays in both directions.

A recovery vehicle is also at the scene, with workers cutting the metal away to retrieve the car.

At around 10.25am, Adur and Worthing Police tweeted to say the road was now clear and thanked residents for their patience.