UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after collision on A27 Arundel bypass

Two people have been taken to hospital this morning after a collision on the A27 Arundel bypass.

The collision, which involved two cars, happened near Watermeadows just before 8am. Read our original story here.

The road is currently closed in both directions and police say it is likely to remain closed until midday.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers are still at the scene. Two people in one of the vehicles have been taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.

“One person in the other vehicle suffered no injuries.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

