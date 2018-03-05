UPDATE: Teenagers released without charge after ‘altercation’ in Worthing

Two teenagers, who were arrested after an ‘altercation between youths’ on Sunday, have been released without charge, police have confirmed.

Police said they were called to Northcourt Road in Worthing at 5.25pm on Sunday (March 4) following reports of an altercation between some youths

GORING RD WORTHING 04-03-18 - MULTIPLE UNITS - EDDIE MITCHELL

Several police units were pictured wearing body armour and carrying firearms in nearby Goring Road, near Natwest Bank and the Co-op, at around 8.30pm.

A 17-year-old boy and a 18-year-old man, both from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, police confirmed.

Police confirmed that both the 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been released without charge.

