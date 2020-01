An update has been issued following a fire in Yapton this afternoon.

Crews are now scaling back the site following a fire in a trailer in Burndell Road in Yapton today (Friday January 10).

Two appliances from Littlehampton and one from Bognor Regis we called to the scene at 3.36pm.

The fire was out by 4.55pm but remained to damp down at the scene.