UPDATE: Huge Portslade blaze now out

A huge fire that engulfed a Shoreham Port building and burned for days has now been put out.

Firefighters have been working tirelessly since they were called at 8.44am on Thursday to deal with the fire.

The blaze was at Chandlers Building Supplies on Basin Road North.

Yesterday East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was working to dismantle the building, which was used as a store room, and that its work will continue throughout the weekend.

Nearby residents were urged to keep their windows closed as smoke continues to emanate from the blaze.

However this afternoon the fire service said that the blaze was finally put out.

Firefighters from two counties were called to the blaze, which was producing huge plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Police set up road closures and the public were advised to avoid the area.

