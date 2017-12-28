UPDATE: Firefighters battle blaze at Littlehampton home

Firefighters spent more than eight hours tackling a blaze at a home in Littlehampton.

Four pumps were called to the fire which broke out in the ground floor of a property in Linden Road at 5.40pm yesterday evening (December 27).

A spokesman for the fire service said crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels and a water jet to extinguish the flames.

The extent of the damage has not been confirmed but the occupants were allowed back into their property ‘very quickly’, the spokesman added.

Crews remained on the scene until 2.15am today (December 28).