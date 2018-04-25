UPDATE: Driver taken to hospital after collision in Ferring

A driver was taken to hospital to be treated for an arm injury after his car left the road and collided with a wall in Ferring this morning.

Police were called to the A259 Littlehampton Road Eastbound at 6.35am to reports of a collision.

The man driving the car, which had collided with a wall, was removed from the vehicle by a fire service crew.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for an arm injury, police confirmed.

Police said no other vehicle or person was involved.

One lane of the road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

Police at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell