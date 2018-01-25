UPDATE: Busy Shripney roundabout hit by four weeks of work

Rowan Way and the A29 Shripney Road are both set for four weeks of work, which were set to start yesterday.

The notices for both projects detail work by SSE Networks to lay electricity ducts between Caravan Park and Shripney Roundabout (Rowan Way) and between Shripney Roundabout and Rolls Royce factory (A29).

Stop/Go Boards are set to be in use along Rowan Way as a result with lane closures listed for both sides of the A29 section until February 22.

Readers have already reported it is causing ‘chaos’ at the roundabout near McDonald’s with traffic backing onto the dual carriageway.

The contact for the work is SSE Networks 0800 048 3516.