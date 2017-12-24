UPDATE: Bognor road closed after van hits house

A Bognor Regis road is expected to remain closed for ‘another hour or two’, that is the latest from Sussex Police.

A spokesman confirmed the one vehicle crash, which officers were called to around 11.30pm last night, has been dealt with but that work is ongoing to restore power to the area after the transit-sized van hit the front of a property.

They said: “The electric company are taking longer than expected to fix the wires that have been taken out.

“The crash itself was sorted fairly quickly, we have recovered the vehicle, but are now helping the company.”

The spokeman confirmed an ambulance did treat a casuality with ‘serious injuries’ at the scene and that another person was reported to have suffered ‘facial scrapes’.

