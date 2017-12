Sussex Police has confirmed Shripney Road, Bognor A29, has reopened.

It was closed for just over 16 hours after a transit-sized van hit a property at around 11.30pm last night, reopening at 4pm today.

A 42 year-old male was taken to hospital following the incident and is set to be discharged soon, according to police.

The lengthy closure was to allow for electric wiring to be fixed.