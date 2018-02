A collision on the A27 in Shoreham led to the road being closed for nearly two hours.

Officers were called to the Shoreham bypass at 6.19pm today following a three-vehicle collision.

The road is currently closed in both directions while police await recovery of the vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

A police spokesman described ‘extremely heavy traffic’ and said the road would be blocked for ‘quite a while’.

Highways England announced the road reopened about 8.14pm that evening.