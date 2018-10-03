University of Chichester students' excitement as Harry and Meghan open Bognor Regis tech park

Chichester University students have spoken of their delight after making a special trip to the Bognor Regis campus to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official visit to Sussex today, with their second engagement being the opening of the University of Chichester's £35million tech park in Bognor Regis.

Students Beth Gallimore, Isaac Tindall and Bryony Morison turned out to see the royal visit from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Chichester University's new Bognor technology park

Students travelled from the Chichester campus to make sure they were there to see the royal couple arrive, with others queued outside the gates.

Kellianne Ngimbi, 20, said: "We are really excited, we came from the other campus. We are excited to see the new building, because we do our screen writing lessons in here, so we are excited to see it open."

Fans of the royals and Meghan's acting career joined together in the crowd, which was buzzing with excitement to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess from a special vantage point directly opposite the entrance.

Sophie Richmond, 21, said: "They are quite a cultural part of Britain and I love them, I watched the royal wedding. It is good to see them in the flesh, and it puts it into perspective. It is quite surreal."

The event was invitation-only, and students and staff from across various faculties were asked to come along to the official opening.

Students Beth Gallimore, Isaac Tindall, Bryony Morison arrived early to make sure they had a good view of the royals, with Beth being an especially big fan of Meghan.

She said: "I am excited because I have just loved her from day one and when I found out she was going out with Harry I thought aww. I have been following the whole thing, so yeah I am very excited."

When asked what she thought about Harry marrying Meghan as a former Hollywood actress, Beth said: "Any one of us can make it."

