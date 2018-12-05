Unexploded bomb discovered in River Arun

Littlehampton Coastguard teams were called to an unexploded bomb in the River Arun yesterday afternoon (December 4).

Officers were tasked to investigate reports of ordnance on the west side of the river.

Explosive Ordnance Teams on scene

According to the Coastguard, photos were sent to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency operations room for inspection by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

Once on scene, EOD officers from Her Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth inspected the item and removed it for disposal.

With the scene now safe, the Coastguard collapsed the cordon that had been put in place and returned to station.

If you find something suspicious in coastal areas call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

The object found on the west side of the River Arun

Photos shared by Littlehampton Coastguard.