‘Unexplained’ death in Southwick sparks police response

Police are at the scene of an ‘unexplained’ death in Southwick.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were alerted to Manor Hall Road in Southwick by the ambulance service at 2.15pm this afternoon (March 14).
The spokesman confirmed a death investigation was underway. He could not provide any further details.
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.
READ MORE: Worthing town centre incident: Man taken to hospital and arrest made
Aldi could be coming to Worthing, Teville Gate documents reveal