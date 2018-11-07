Unearthed Rustington graves visited by loved ones: an ‘emotional sight’

Loved ones have paid their respects at a once-forgotten graveyard Rustington thanks to the hard work of volunteers.

The cemetery at the Brookside Avenue Industrial Estate in Rustington was cleared of rubbish and brambles after becoming derelict in the 1980s.

Flowers laid at the unearthed graves in the Brookside Avenue Industrial Estate graveyard in Rustington

On Saturday flowers were laid on the recovered graves as family and friends visited the 57 buried there.

Project leader Sue Sula said it was a ‘very emotional sight’.

Afterwards, she held a display at the Samuel Wickens Centre behind Waitrose, explaining the next steps of turning the site into a memorial garden.

