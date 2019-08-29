Two women rescued from flat fire in Arundel

Fire crews rescued two women from a flats on fire in Arundel yesterday evening.

Three fire engines and an air ambulance attended the incident in Green Lane Close, reported at around 6:45pm, where crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a water jet to put out the fire.

Flats fire, Green Lane Close, Arundel. 28-08-19

Three people were taken to hospital, two for smoke inhalation and some burns, and one patient in a more serious condition, including a lapse in consciousness, a spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed.

An air ambulance attended alongside two ambulances and three paramedic cars, but the helicopter was not used to transport the patients.

Police said two women were rescued from the property.

A police spokesman said: "One was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and a second was taken to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, both suffering from smoke inhalation."

He said the fire was being investigated, but was not thought to be suspicious.

