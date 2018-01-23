Two roads in Sussex ranked among the 50 most dangerous in UK

Two of the 50 most dangerous roads in the UK run through Sussex, according to a maps website.

The A259 and A21 both feature in the information supplied by Maps Mania.

The website says that the map shows the UK roads with the highest accident rate.

These are the roads with the highest ratio of accidents to the amount of traffic.

The data for the map comes from the Department for Transport and covers ten years of road use from 2007-2016.

The A21 (ranked 25th), provides a link to Hastings and the rest of East Sussex, while the A259 (ranked 31st) is 190km long and passes through Hampshire, West Sussex, East Sussex and part of Kent.

The top 13 most dangerous roads in the UK are all in London.