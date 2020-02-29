Two people reported missing at sea in Worthing: emergency response in pictures

Two people were reported missing at sea in Worthing last night (February 28), according to the RNLI.

Last night, Shoreham RNLI released a statement on the two incidents. It said that the all weather lifeboat was first sent out to search for a man who was reported to be in the water by Worthing Pier. Images showed police and coastguard vehicles parked by the Pavilion with the emergency response team hard at work. According to the RNLI, nothing was found by the pier. The lifeboat crew then searched for a missing woman, reported to be in the sea further west at Goring. The team was joined by the coastguard helicopter, Shoreham and Littlehampton coastguard teams and Sussex Police, and she was found safe on the beach, the RNLI said. The RNLI spokesman praised the 'great teamwork on a busy night'.‬

