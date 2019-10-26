Two people extricated from vehicle after Goring collision

Two people were extricated from a vehicle by firefighters using cutting equipment following a collision in Goring this afternoon.

The fire service confirmed it was called to the incident, which involved a car and a van, in Goring Road at the junction with Alinora Avenue at 3.30pm today.

Emergency services at the scene

When firefighters arrived at the scene, some occupants remained inside the vehicles, the spokesman said.

One person was released from a vehicle and two others were extricated from a vehicle using cutting equipment.

The people were left in the care of the ambulance service, the spokesman confirmed.

Police closed the road while the incident was being dealt with.

Stagecoach South tweeted that the 700 bus was being diverted along The Strand until further notice.

The ambulance service has been approached for a comment.

Commenting on the news online, reader Dawn Standing said: “Hope all are ok well done to our emergency services.”

